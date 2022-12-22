Emergency crews dealing with cold temperatures as they respond to calls during arctic blast

The subzero wind chills can be deadly if you are not careful.

MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday, as temperatures continued to drop.

MedStar said a man was found unresponsive, likely because of an exposure to sub-freezing temperatures, behind a McDonald’s off East Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth Thursday afternoon.

"They’re doing resuscitative efforts right now, going to get him to the hospital and hopefully we’re going to pray for a good outcome," said John Hamilton, who is operations supervisor for MedStar.

The man, who MedStar said did not have an ID card on him, was taken to a hospital, where his core body temperature was listed at only 67 degrees.

"So we don’t know how long he’s been out here," Hamilton said.

Medstar invited FOX 4 to ride along as they responded to cold-weather related emergencies, including hypothermia, frost bite, or even worse.

"It can be a matter of minutes before you succumb to a serious situation for you," Hamilton explained.

There weren’t too many people outside at the Fort Worth Stockyards Thursday, though some were taking care of last-minute shopping. One man appeared to be sacrificing his own jacket for his daughter.

At Sundance Square, some were trying to quickly get out of the cold.

"It’s freezing, so we’re all bundled up," said Bella Warner, who was visiting Fort Worth.

Warner and her friend, Lily Rowan, were in the middle of a two-day layover following a flight from Philadelphia, before heading to Mexico for vacation.

"I was lucky enough that my mom said, you know, throw a hat and gloves in your bag when you leave," Warner said.

Believe it or not, some said they enjoy the cold.

"I feel good. I like this weather. I’m trying to get here in. Yeah, she’s fussing at me about nothing on my head, but I really like this weather, though," said Roderick McCrory, who was visiting Fort Worth.

[REPORTER: "How are you feeling?"]

"It’s cold out here. It’s really cold and yeah, you know, I was telling him you got to put a hat and coat on, but he likes this weather, me, not so much," responded Lusinda McCrory, who was visiting Fort Worth.

Like it or not, first responders say it’s best to be prepared.

"This is a whole lot colder than what we normally experience right now," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said many of their calls relate to people experiencing homelessness, but even everyday tasks can be dangerous during this arctic blast.

"You hear, if you feel it, it chills you to the bone," Hamilton added.