Texas House Democrats planning to stay in D.C. for 2nd special session

Gov. Greg Abbott is called a second special session before the first one even ended but Texas Democrats who fled the state said they aren’t budging.

The Democrats stood together with Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley Friday morning in Washington D.C. to discuss voting rights.

Friday is the 56th anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott orders a second special session in an effort to pass GOP voting bill

Texas Democrats said they plan to continue pressing Congress to pass federal voting legislation that would override the controversial Texas election bill.

Republicans were not able to get anything passed in the first legislative special session because House Democrats did not attend the session in protest.

"I am so proud to stand with these Texan freedom fighters. We’re standing up for the principle of every American having full access to the ballot, every American having a voice in the future of their state, the future of their country," said Sen. Merkley. "It is an oath of office that we took to defend the constitution of the United States of America. That demands, that demands that we defend the ballot box for every single American."

"We will never stop fighting Texas Republicans to roll back Texans’ freedom to vote," said U.S. Rep. Chris Turner, the chair of the Texas House Democrats caucus.

Texas Democrats said they will probably not be back in Austin for the start of the session on Saturday.

Gov. Abbott said he’ll keep calling special session after special session until they return.

He has also added an item to the agenda to help entice them -- the allocation of $10 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds that could help pay for schools to expand online learning and help cities deal with another surge in cases.

RELATED STORIES:

Texas House Democrats leave state in effort to block passage of GOP voting bill

Abbott threatens to arrest Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block GOP voting bills

Texas Democratic lawmakers remain in DC to block GOP voting bills

Donations pour in for Texas Democrats breaking quorum to kill GOP voting bills

Texas Republicans say Democratic quorum break could hurt public safety

Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asks for change to Texas Legislature quorum rules