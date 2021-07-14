Texas Democratic lawmakers remain in DC to block GOP voting bills

It's the third day of the Democrats’ dramatic escape from Austin, in what Texas Republicans would call a desertion.

The Democratic departure to D.C. has effectively canceled the special session for as long as they can hold out.

U.S. senators who are working to pass a federal voting rights bill called the Democrats freedom fighters, while Republicans blasted their move as irresponsible.

"It is their only point of salvation because their governor is not going to do it for their people," Senator Amy Klobuchar said.

The fleeing Texas House Democrats have brought the national spotlight to federal voting rights legislation that is stalled in Congress.

"This is going on all around the country," Sen. Klobuchar said.

Surrounded by the supporting Texas delegates, Sen. Klobuchar outlined a bill she helped introduce, the For The People Act.

The bill aims to create automatic voter registration around the country, ensure felons who have completed their sentences have their rights restored, and expand voting by mail, among other conveniences.

"What I love is it is firmly grounded in the Constitution. The Constitution said Congress has the right to make or alter federal election laws," Klobuchar explained.

But in a news conference of their own, Texas Republican lawmakers said they see it differently.

"They go to D.C. and ask them to bring D.C. to Texas. How many think D.C. works well?" said State Senator Larry Taylor (R-Friendwood).

SB1, which the Texas Senate passed on Tuesday, won't go anywhere until the Texas House can reconvene.

State Senator Bryan Hughes, who authored the bill, said that while it would crack down on fraud, it would also do a lot to expand early voting opportunities.

"On Election Day, if you’re in line, you must be allowed to vote. Now, for the first time, if you’re in line for early voting when the polls close, you must also be allowed to vote," Hughes explained. "During early voting, employers have to let you off work to vote."

But U.S. Senate Democrats instead cast the bill as a throwback to the 1960s.

"We live in a house democracy built, now that house is on fire," Senator Raphael Warnock said.

In a show of solidarity, some Texas state senators joined their colleagues in D.C.

"We are here because of the big lie. For those in Texas, ask lawmakers if you believe the election was stolen until they give you a straight answer," State Senator Royce West said.

"Do I believe the presidential election was stolen? I don't know that. I hear a lot of discussion about it, there's been no real investigation. But this is not what this is about," State Sen. Larry Taylor said.

On Wednesday, the Texas House Democratic Caucus chair said Democrats are committed to stay out of Texas for the full 30-day special session.

And they plan to use the national spotlight to implore Congress to pass the For The People Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act.