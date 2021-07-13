Abbott threatens to arrest Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block GOP voting bills

Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to arrest the Texas House Democrats who left the state to block a vote on a Republican election bill.

The special legislative session in the House was to resume Tuesday morning but a quorum was not present. Republican lawmakers passed a motion asking that "the sergeant at arms, or officers appointed by him, send for all absentees… under warrant of arrest if necessary."

"Once they step back into the state they will be arrested and brought back to the Capitol and we will be conducting business," Abbott said in an interview on "The Ingraham Angle," a political radio talk show.

But it may be weeks before that happens. State troopers don't have jurisdiction outside of the state and the House Democrats said they are prepared to stay in Washington D.C. until the special session ends.

More than 50 Texas lawmakers arrived in the nation’s capitol Monday. They’re trying to block Republican-backed voting bills HB3 and SB1, which both passed committee after hours of testimony over the weekend.

The bills are similar to the one from the regular Texas Legislature session in May when Democrats walked out of the House chamber to deny quorum.

The legislation would ban 24-hour and drive-thru early voting. And a voter ID verification would be added to mail-in ballots.

This time around, Republicans made a concession – restoring Sunday early voting hours.

Dallas State Rep. Jasmine Crockett said she and her Democratic colleagues had no choice but to leave since it became clear there would be no bipartisanship on this legislation.

"The only thing that mattered where the marching orders that had been given by the governor, and that was to pass this bill. And so that’s where we ended up. We ended up with a partisan vote. We wended up with Democratic colleagues that were offering amendments, reasonable amendments. None of them were reasonably considered," Crockett said.

"There is no need or reason to compromise," Abbott said. "Texas is adding hours, not subtracting hours to voting. Texas is making it easier to vote than ever before. This is an attempt to make a scene about a non-existent issue."

The governor said he can continue to call special sessions until the bills are passed.

Texas Democrats made a similar move in 2003 when they stayed in Ardmore, Oklahoma during a redistricting fight.

On Tuesday morning, the Republicans will call to compel lawmakers back to Austin.

In the meantime, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he hopes Senate Democrats will show up to vote on SB1.

Texas House and Senate committees advance controversial voting legislation

Texas Legislature hears public comment Saturday over proposed voting bills

Gov. Abbott revives GOP's thwarted new voting laws in special session