Reports: Texas House Democrats to leave state in effort to block passage of GOP voting bill

Multiple reports say Texas House Democrats are in the process of leaving the state to deny a quorum and block a GOP voting bill.

The controversial bill is the main part of a special session that was called by Gov. Greg Abbott and began last week in the wake of the bill's defeat at the end of the regular Texas Legislature session in May.

House Democrats fled the state house in the final hours of the regular session to kill the bill, which would have added many new restrictions across Texas for voters and elections officials.

But this tactic would mean Texas Democrats in the House would have to remain outside the state for weeks.

The proposed bill would crackdown on several initiatives from the state's biggest Democratic-controlled county, Harris County, like banning 24-hour polling places, banning ballot drop boxes, banning drive-thru voting and banning local elections officials from proactively sending mail-in ballot applications to voters.

The proposed legislation would also give additional power to partisan poll watchers and add new voter ID requirements to absentee ballots.

This would be the first time since 2003 that Texas Democrats fled the state to break quorum. In that case, lawmakers were attempting to stop a partisan redistricting effort by GOP leaders.

More to come on this developing story.

