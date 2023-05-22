Tension continues as Uvalde marks one year since school shooting

There will be a public vigil this week to honor the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the mass shooting in Uvalde Texas one year ago.

And even a year later, it appears as though city leaders and groups representing the victims’ families are still not seeing eye to eye.

Uvalde officials have asked people to stay away from the city to give families privacy to host memorials in their hometown.

While the nonprofit organization Lives Robbed is asking people to essentially ignore that. The group invited people to Uvalde to pay their respects.

Uvalde law enforcement has received a lot of criticism for its response to the shooting.

Nearly 400 local and state police officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman.

Days after the shooting, the Texas Department of Public Safety was accused of changing the narrative several times as it became clear the response was a "systemic failure."

Some officers, including the school district’s police chief, were fired.

And Texas lawmakers have also been criticized for not addressing gun control in the wake of the shooting.

They chose not to vote on a proposal to raise the minimum age to purchase certain assault-style rifles from 18 to 21.

It was voted out of a House committee two weeks ago in the wake of yet another mass shooting in Allen. But it was not brought up for a floor vote.

That angered the families of some Uvalde shooting victims who’ve been pushing for that change since the shooting last May.

The mayor of Uvalde is expected to address the media Monday afternoon.

A candlelight vigil is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Uvalde Memorial Park Amphitheater.

Adding to the tension, the city will not allow parking in many public areas in hopes of keeping the crowds away.

Also, students will not be in school to observe the one-year mark of the school shooting.

The district adjusted the calendar so that Monday is the last day of school for the year.