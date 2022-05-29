House panel advances gun legislation in wake of US mass shootings
The House Judiciary Committee has advanced legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21.
Biden calls for tougher gun laws following series of mass shootings: 'How much more carnage?'
The speech follows recent mass shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.
Uvalde school police chief didn’t know of 911 calls from students inside school: Texas senator
The Uvalde school police chief didn’t know of the panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside school, says Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who called it a "system failure."
Calls grow for committees, reviews & new laws in wake of Texas school shooting
Governor Greg Abbott called for state lawmakers to form committees to discuss making schools safer and to require safety checks at all schools. But the governor did not call a special session and didn't say he would call a special session.
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating with DPS investigation
The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week's deadly shooting in Uvalde said Wednesday that he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he's stopped cooperating.
Uvalde students and staff not returning to Robb Elementary School after deadly shooting
The district’s superintendent said students will be moved to other campuses but did not confirm reports that the Robb Elementary School building may be razed.
Uvalde, Texas school shooting: Slain teacher, deceased husband both laid to rest
At Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, twin black hearses carrying the coffins of the Garcias arrived in a procession led by police and civilian motorcycle riders.
Texas school shooting: Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committees
According to the letter, the committees should be charged with examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.
Gun reform likely won't be focus of special legislative committees in wake of Uvalde school shooting
Texas House Speaker Dan Phelan said conversations about the issues outlined by Gov. Abbott are already underway, and added that the "House will get to work immediately."
Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committees on school and gun safety
Gov. Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to meet in committees to work on a plan to better protect students in schools following last week's mass shooting in Uvalde.
Uvalde hero Border Patrol agent speaks out on 'complete chaos,' rushing in to save students
Jacob Albarado's wife and daughter were in Robb Elementary School at the time.
'Very angry': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role
The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman at a Texas elementary school -- even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside -- has been placed with the school district's homegrown police chief.
Uvalde, Texas police cooperating with state in school shooting probe, district PD chief not responding
Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, has reportedly not responded to Texas Rangers in two days for a follow-up interview
Uvalde teacher closed propped-open door before attack, Texas police say
The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday.
Wisconsin school stabbing trial delayed over mood from Texas shootings
The trial of Grant Fuhrman, accused of stabbing a Wisconsin school resource officer before being shot during a struggle, has been postponed.
Denton businesses raising money for victims in Uvalde
North Texas business owners in Denton organized a vigil and fundraiser to help the victims of the latest Texas school shooting.
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
The community of Uvalde in South Texas begins saying goodbye today to the victims of last week's school shooting. For some, grief has turned to anger as they wait to hear why police waited to enter a classroom and kill the gunman.
Canadian PM Trudeau announces legislation to ‘freeze’ handgun ownership, buy back ‘assault-style weapons’
The minister of public safety called it Canada's 'most significant action on gun violence in a generation'
Texas school shooting: DOJ to review police response in Uvalde
The Department of Justice will investigate police decisions from the Uvalde school shooting. A former chief prosecutor talks to FOX 4 about what that investigation might include.
Beware of donation scams in wake of Uvalde school shooting, says Texas AG
The Texas Attorney General's office is warning Texans to be wary of possible donation scams in the wake of the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.