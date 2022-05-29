'Very angry': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role

The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman at a Texas elementary school -- even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside -- has been placed with the school district's homegrown police chief.

Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals

The community of Uvalde in South Texas begins saying goodbye today to the victims of last week's school shooting. For some, grief has turned to anger as they wait to hear why police waited to enter a classroom and kill the gunman.