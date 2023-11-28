Tarrant County deputy recovering after Fort Worth credit union shooting, suspect IDed

An off-duty Tarrant County deputy who was shot twice while working security at a Fort Worth credit union is recovering in the hospital. Meanwhile, the man accused of shooting him is behind bars.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Leland Williams walked into Fort Worth Community Credit Union in east Fort Worth Monday afternoon and pulled a handgun on a bank teller.

Leland Williams (Tarrant County Jail)

Deputy Brent Brown was working an off-duty security job at the time and confronted Williams. He was shot twice in an exchange of gunfire – once in the upper chest and once in the lower abdomen.

"Brent stood his ground, he did his duty, and the nobility of what he did today is what law enforcement expects out of all of our officers, and he did it well. He rose to that nobility with courage and distinction," Sheriff Bill Waybourn said.

Williams fled on foot but was taken into custody after a short manhunt.

SKY 4 captured video of Fort Worth police and a SWAT team surrounding a home about half a mile away from where the shooting happened.

Williams is now being held in the Tarrant County jail for the attempted capital murder of a peace officer. His bond was set at $100,000.

The Fort Worth Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Brown was rushed to the hospital for surgery after he was shot.

As of Tuesday morning, He is still in the ICU but is reportedly alert and talking, and his prognosis is good.

"TCSO would like to thank all the agencies that have reached out to offer support, not just from around Texas but around the nation," the department said in a news release.

The 35-year-old deputy has been with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office since 2011.