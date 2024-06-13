29-year-old charged with murdering man, 53, after fight at West Oak Cliff gas station

article

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting outside of a West Oak Cliff gas station earlier this year.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Paul Crockett, 29, for the murder of 53-year-old Steven Jordan.

Jordan was shot and killed outside a gas station on S. Westmoreland Road on January 27.

An arrest warrant affidavit says video showed the 29-year-old and Jordan arguing inside the gas station shortly after 11:15 p.m.

Documents say the surveillance video shows Jordan and Crockett fighting, before Jordan left the store and walked away.

The video then shows Crockett shooting and killing Jordan before hopping into a newer model Nissan and driving away, the affidavit said.

In February, Crockett was arrested for a probation violation. At the time of the arrest, he was in a 2020 Nissan Versa which matched the vehicle seen in the video from the gas station. The suspect also had a 9mm handgun, which matched the caliber used in the murder, according to police.

Further analysis of Crockett's cell phone records showed he was in the area of the gas station at the time of the shooting.

Crockett is currently in the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder.