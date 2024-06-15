Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Mavericks hosting Game 5 watch party at AAC

By
Published  June 15, 2024 12:01pm CDT
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4

NBA Finals: Mavericks dominate Game 4 against Boston

The Dallas Mavericks blew out the Boston Celtics at home on Friday night. Do the Mavs still have a shot in the series? Mike Doocy, Sam Gannon and Jeff Kolb break down the win and the rest of the series.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are attempting to do something no team has ever done in NBA Finals history: come back from a 3-0 deficit.

The Mavericks won Game 4 in Dallas on Friday night and even though the team is headed to Boston, the American Airlines Center will be open for Game 5.

Tickets to the watch party at the AAC cost $10.

All proceeds will go to the Mavs Foundation.

The team has held watch parties for all of the away games in the Finals.

The party for Game 2 was sold out, so be sure to get your tickets early.

There will be live performances, giveaways and the game will be shown on the Jumbotron.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and parking is free.

Featured

NBA Finals Schedule: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
article

NBA Finals Schedule: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Game 5 tips off at 7:30 p.m.

You can get your tickets here.