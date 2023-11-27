Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputy shot at Fort Worth credit union, suspect in custody

A Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputy has been shot in Fort Worth.

The shooting happened at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union on Brentwood Stair Road in east Fort Worth just after 3:40 p.m.

The deputy was working off-duty security and was in uniform at the time of the shooting.

The deputy was rushed to JPS hospital.

Tarrant County judge Tim O'Hare says the deputy was shot twice and is currently in surgery.

The county says the deputy's condition is unknown at this time.

Fort Worth police say the suspect in the shooting is in custody.

There is a large police presence in the neighborhood near the credit union, about a quarter mile away from the shooting scene.

Fort Worth police say that they do not believe anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Tarrant County is expected to release more information shortly.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.