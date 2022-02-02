TAFB shifts hours to help people before the winter storm

article

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is holding its Wednesday mega mobile event earlier than normal due to the impending weather.

Volunteers will be at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth until 1 p.m.

Anyone in need is welcome to pick up food. No identification or documentation is required.

FOX 4 spoke to one woman who drive for an hour for assistance. She said she is grateful for the food and concerned about what the weather will bring.

"I’m praying the lights don’t go out. It’s gonna be bad. It was last year, so it’s gonna be hard," Oralia Barnes said.

