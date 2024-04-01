Expand / Collapse search

SUV rolls after crashing into Fort Worth fire engine

Published  April 1, 2024 7:29am CDT
Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth firefighter was injured in an overnight crash.

Police said a fire engine was headed toward a fire in the downtown area when it collided with an SUV near Sundance Square.

The SUV rolled over, but the driver was not hurt.

A firefighter who was in the engine was taken to the hospital with a cut to the head.

Police said the SUV may have run a red light.

The driver was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

