3 suspects at-large after Dallas police chase

Dallas police are searching for three suspects who led officers on a chase early Monday morning.

The chase started around 4:20 a.m. in Downtown Dallas and ultimately made its way around the entire east side of Dallas County.

It ended about an hour later when the suspects tried to leave the main lanes of Interstate 30 to cross the grassy median and get to the service road near Jim Miller Road. They crashed their SUV.

The suspects took off running. Two jumped a fence and one ran into a heavily wooded area.

Police are still looking for all three people in the area.

The Dallas County sheriff’s deputies briefly joined the chase and tried to stop the suspects with spike strips on northbound Interstate 45 just past Botham Jean Boulevard.

They were not successful and ended up damaging another driver’s vehicle instead.

That incident caused some traffic delays.