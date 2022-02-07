Suspect at-large after deadly Uptown Dallas shooting

article

Dallas police are looking for another killer – the person who shot a man outside an Uptown Dallas nightclub.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday near the Sidebar on Howell Street.

Witnesses told police two men were involved in some sort of disturbance. One many ended up pulling out a gun and firing shots.

Officers found the victim on the sidewalk with critical injuries. They tried to save his life, but he later died at the hospital.

The witnesses were only able to give police a vague description of the suspect. Investigators are now reviewing video from security cameras to try to identify him.

No arrests have been made.

READ MORE:

Suspect, victims in Corsicana quadruple murder-suicide identified

Protesters demand end to no-knock warrants after deadly Minneapolis police shooting

Advertisement

Woman found fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex