Suspect, victims in Corsicana quadruple murder-suicide identified

Police in Corsicana have identified the suspect and the four people killed in what they said was a quadruple murder-suicide overnight Friday.

The suspect has been identified as Kevin Milazzo, who police said shot himself.

According to police, Milazzo killed his mother, Connie Mimms, his stepfather, Bill Mimms, his adult son, Joshua Milazzo, and the 4-year-old son of a former girlfriend, Hunter Freeman.

Officers responded to a home in the 2900 block of W. 2nd Avenue after getting a 911 call that a man had killed his family members in Corsicana

Police found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds, and then found two other victims, who were taken to a Dallas hospital. Their conditions were not released.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Department responded to another location near the intersection of Garrity and Stroud streets in Frost.

Deputies found the bodies of a man and a 4-year-old, who both had fatal gunshot wounds.

A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a Dallas hospital. Her condition was not released.

The suspect was identified as Milazzo and authorities tracked his vehicle by using GPS.

Police arranged for the monitoring service to shut off the vehicle’s engine after they intercepted his vehicle on FM-1129, just south of Roan Road.

Officers then approached the vehicle to find Milazzo inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Authorities administered treatment, but he later died at a hospital.