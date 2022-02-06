Expand / Collapse search

Woman found fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex

By
Published 
South Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a woman early Sunday morning.

Officers found the victim at about 1 a.m., after being called about a shooting in the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was found in a second-floor walkway of a South Dallas apartment complex.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is continuing, and detectives are trying to figure out the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 injured in early morning wrong-way crash on I-35 in Dallas