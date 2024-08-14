Ken Paxton threatens to sue City of Dallas over State Fair of Texas gun policy

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he will sue the City of Dallas if they don't take steps to make the State Fair of Texas reverse a new policy banning guns from the fairgrounds.

Last week, the State Fair announced that guns would be banned at this year's fair, with an exception for credentialed active and retired peace officers.

In the past, the fair allowed licensed gun owners to carry weapons.

The State Fair of Texas leases Fair Park from Dallas during the 24 days of the event.

In a letter to Dallas Interim City Manager Kim Tolbert, Paxton says the new gun policy violates state law.

"Texas law clearly states that license to carry holders may not be prevented from carrying a firearm on property owned or leased by the government unless otherwise prevented by state statute," said Paxton in a statement. "The State Fair of Texas’s recent policy that infringes on LTC holders’ Second Amendment rights is unlawful."

Paxton says the City of Dallas has 15 days to make the State Fair of Texas withdraw its statement on the policy. If that doesn't happen, he says he will file a lawsuit.

Paxton's letter comes just days after 70 state lawmakers signed a letter claiming the new policy will make the fair more dangerous.

The State Fair argues its status as a private, not-for-profit organization allows for them to ban guns.

"We are aware that the Texas Attorney General’s Office sent a letter to the City of Dallas about the recent announcement concerning firearms at the annual State Fair. It appears from the letter that the Attorney General’s Office is seeking clarification regarding the City’s relationship with the State Fair of Texas – a private, not-for-profit organization – and the State Fair’s use of Fair Park under a long-term lease agreement between the two parties. We have not spoken with the City yet but stand ready to cooperate with them, as needed," said the State Fair of Texas in a statement on Wednesday.

Other Texas events like Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo and Rodeo Austin have similar bans to the one by the State Fair.

Last year, a gunman shot and injured three people inside the fair’s food court.

The suspect, Cameron Turner, was not licensed and police say he somehow got the gun past security, despite a new metal detection process.

The State Fair of Texas still hasn’t revealed how he got the gun through security, but he did not have a license to carry it.

Turner is set to go on trial in late October.

The State Fair of Texas begins on Sept. 27.