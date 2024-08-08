State Fair of Texas no longer allowing guns on fairgrounds

Guns will not be allowed inside the State Fair of Texas this year.

Fair officials announced the update on Thursday while outlining the fair’s new safety and security policies.

MORE: State Fair of Texas News

Because the State Fair of Texas is a private, not-for-profit organization, it can prohibit firearms within the fairgrounds.

That includes gun owners with a license to carry or who practice constitutional carry, concealed carry, and open carry.

Other weapons, such as illegal knives, clubs, explosives, ammunition, and even replica or hoax weapons, are prohibited as well.

The only exception will be for peace officers with credentials.

Last year, State Fair of Texas officials was forced to review its weapons policy because of a shooting in the food court that injured three people.

Related article

The fair prohibited weapons on the property but made exceptions for licensed gun owners. That won't be the case in 2024.

Officials never said how the shooting suspect was able to get a weapon onto the fairground or whether he had a license to carry it.

The OpenGate weapons detection scanners will return for the second year instead of traditional metal detectors at fair entrances.

State Fair of Texas changes bag policy

The State Fair of Texas will have a new bag policy this year for fairgoers.

The new policy limits bags to 9x10x12 inches or smaller.

Medical bags for things like insulin, portable oxygen, or breast pumps and bags for parents with small children will be the exception to that rule.

They can be larger than the bag limit but will be searched.

All other bags may be searched as well.

The size limit also applies to soft-shell coolers, which can no longer contain loose ice. Only ice packs or clear bagged ice will be allowed.

Fair officials are planning to add more signs at entryways to make sure fairgoers know what to expect as they walk through security.

Related article

State Fair of Texas minor chaperone policy returns

The minor’s policy that was introduced in 2023 is also returning. All visitors under 18 must be accompanied by a chaperone over 21 years old after 5 p.m.