State Fair of Texas Shooting: Security protocols will not change, Fair officials say

The State Fair of Texas says there will not be a change in security protocols this year, despite the shooting that injured 3 people over the weekend.

"We have this robust comprehensive security plan in place. It is all about executing that plan," said Jeff Cotner, the Director of Security for the State Fair of Texas.

State Fair officials said that on Sunday they did a "top to bottom" review of the security processes.

Dallas police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Cameron Turner.

2 adult men and one adult woman were shot in the Tower Building, which is the home to the food court.

At least one of the victims appears to have been an innocent bystander.

A gun was also recovered.

Turner is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Fair is asking attendees to be aware of their surroundings.

"Be vigilant. When you park your car, when you walk in, if you see anything you are suspicious or concerned about tell the police officers when you come into the park," "If they see anything out of place whatsoever seek out someone whether it is the safety team or police department," said Cotner.

While the security protocols will not change, the security presence will be increased.

"We do plan for a heightened security presence not only on the perimeter of the grounds but throughout the fairgrounds for the remainder of the 2023 State Fair of Texas," said Karissa Condoianis, the senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas.

The fair prohibits weapons on the property. However, its policy makes an exception for licensed gun owners.

"We don’t allow weapons in the State Fair of Texas. However, we understand that Texans have the right to carry their weapons. So, we have a middle ground where those that have a license to carry are allowed to come in with a concealed weapon," said Karissa Condoianis, the senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas.

It’s not clear yet how the suspect got a gun onto the fairgrounds.

The fair has an open-gate weapons detection system that’s new this year.