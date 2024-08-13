Texas lawmakers urge State Fair of Texas to reverse gun ban

State lawmakers are putting pressure on State Fair of Texas officials to reverse a gun ban.

Fair officials announced last week that guns will not be allowed inside the fairgrounds.

Last year, a gunman shot and injured three people inside the fair’s food court.

The State Fair of Texas still hasn’t revealed how he got the gun through security, but he did not have a license to carry it.

The fair used to allow licensed gun owners to carry their weapons concealed.

That changes with the new policy.

Only active and retired peace officers will be authorized to carry within the fairgrounds. Dallas police officers will verify their credentials at the entrances.

While many have supported the change, about 70 state lawmakers signed a letter claiming the new policy will make the fair more dangerous.

The fair released a statement in response, saying it adopted a policy similar to that of most mass community gatherings across the country.

"The State Fair of Texas spends millions of dollars per year on safety and security measures. Furthermore, the Dallas Police Department has a substation at Fair Park. A combined total of more than 200 uniformed and armed DPD officers and State Fair Safety Team members are patrolling the fairgrounds whenever the gates are open. We take the safety of the State Fair very seriously and will continue to do so," said Karissa Condoianis, the fair’s spokesperson.

Fairgoers are also being encouraged to speak up if they see anything suspicious at the fair.

The State Fair of Texas kicks off on Sept. 27.

Last year’s gunman is set to go on trial in late October.