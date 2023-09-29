State Fair of Texas: Deals & Discounts

The State Fair of Texas is underway and no matter your budget or the size of your family there are discount opportunities every day of the week.

The fair runs through Oct. 22 and there's never a reason to pay full price.

McDonald's

Grab a coupon from your local McDonald's for $5 off weekdays and $7 off weekend admission. The coupons are on tray liners and inside meal bags at participating restaurants.

Kroger

Head to Kroger and buy your tickets in advance for $3 off your premium admission. You can buy the tickets at the check-out counter or service desk at local Kroger stores.

After 5 p.m.

Want to wait to visit until after 5 p.m.? Then every day is kids' day. All guests who enter after 5 o'clock on any day of the week will pay only the kids price.

Military Veterans

Active, retired and military veterans save $5 off on weekdays and $7 off on weekends when they show valid proof of military service at the gate or online. Spouses of service men and women with a Military Spouse ID and children under the age of 18 also get discounted tickets.

First Responders

First responders also get discounts. Show your valid ID and save $5 on admission weekdays, $7 off on weekends and bring the whole family. Your spouse and children get the same deal too.

Tuesday & Thursday Value Days

Tuesdays and Thursday you can purchase your ticket at a discount if you buy online. You have to be a Big Tex Insider to get the deal. You can sign up at BigTex.com.

Feed the Need Wednesdays

On Wednesdays, bring 5 cans of food for the North Texas Food Bank and admission is just $5.

Senior Days

Every Thursday is Senior Day! People 60 and older get into the Fair for only $5.

Thrifty Thursdays

Participating food vendors offer deals on their signature menu items every Thursday. The deals are on everything from regular-sized items to mini-versions of popular foods.

4-Coupon Tuesdays

Go for a ride for cheap! On Tuesdays, most rides on the Midway are 4 coupons and Kiddie rides are discounted to 3 coupons.