State Fair of Texas opens with parade Friday at noon

Big Tex is back in his spot and ready to say, "Howdy, folks!" The State Fair of Texas opens Friday afternoon.

The fair kicks off at noon with a parade that has marching bands and New Orleans-style floats.

The gates to Fair Park in Dallas open at 10 a.m. so people can find a spot to watch the parade.

The State Fair of Texas runs a little over three weeks until Oct. 22.

Each day between now and then will be filled with events including free concerts, exhibits, midway rides and games, and family shows.

One big attraction is the auto show. People can check out the newest models from automakers.

Ford will be showing off its new F-150 and Kia will have a new electric SUV on display. Toyota will debut its new Tundray.

And then there’s also food. Many people are looking forward to trying to Big Tex Choice Awards winners.

College football is also a popular tradition at the State Fair of Texas.

The Grambling State Tigers will take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Ceelo Green will perform on the Chevrolet Main Stage just before the game. The halftime show will also be exciting with a thrilling battle of the bands.

Then on Oct. 7, the Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners kicks off at 11 a.m.