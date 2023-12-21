Man given 55-year sentence for deadly shooting at after-prom party in Johnson County

A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for a murder that happened at an after-prom party in Johnson County earlier this year.

Spencer Gilbert was convicted of shooting 20-year-old Ja’Den Moblin in the head during a house party in April.

Related article

Investigators said Gilbert kidnapped a 17-year-old who witnessed the shooting at gunpoint and forced her to drive to Houston.

When he was tracked down by police, he reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase, then crashed into a pole.