Expand / Collapse search

Man given 55-year sentence for deadly shooting at after-prom party in Johnson County

By
Published 
Johnson County
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen charged with Johnson County party shooting, kidnapping teen

A 19-year-old could soon be charged with murder after authorities say he shot a young man at an after-prom party in Johnson County. Right after the shooting, police say he kidnapped a teenager and drove to Houston.

A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for a murder that happened at an after-prom party in Johnson County earlier this year.

Spencer Gilbert was convicted of shooting 20-year-old Ja’Den Moblin in the head during a house party in April.

Related

Johnson County teen charged for deadly after-prom party shooting
article

Johnson County teen charged for deadly after-prom party shooting

A 19-year-old could soon be charged with murder after authorities say he shot a young man at an after-prom party in Johnson County. Right after the shooting, police say he kidnapped a teenager and drove to Houston.

Investigators said Gilbert kidnapped a 17-year-old who witnessed the shooting at gunpoint and forced her to drive to Houston.

When he was tracked down by police, he reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase, then crashed into a pole.