Man given 55-year sentence for deadly shooting at after-prom party in Johnson County
A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for a murder that happened at an after-prom party in Johnson County earlier this year.
Spencer Gilbert was convicted of shooting 20-year-old Ja’Den Moblin in the head during a house party in April.
Investigators said Gilbert kidnapped a 17-year-old who witnessed the shooting at gunpoint and forced her to drive to Houston.
When he was tracked down by police, he reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase, then crashed into a pole.