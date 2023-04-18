Teen charged with Johnson County party shooting, kidnapping teen

A 19-year-old could soon be charged with murder after authorities say he shot a young man at an after-prom party in Johnson County.

Authorities say right after the shooting, 19-year-old Spencer Gilbert kidnapped a teenager and drove to Houston.

Police in Houston say he led them on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into an oil change business near the Houston Galleria.

The shooting victim, 20-year-old Ja'den Moblin, is on life support just long enough to be an organ donor.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect will remain in Houston until his next court appearance, which is later this week.

Then investigators will start the process of transferring the suspect to North Texas.

The victim’s mother says she got the call in the middle of the night that her son was shot and to head to the hospital.

Genell Provins says Tuesday she found a slight sense of peace after visiting the funeral home, preparing to bury her son, Ja’den Moblin.

"I had to come to terms today to know that truly I will never ever touch, feel or hear his voice," she said. "My son had the best hugs. I will never feel that again. I think that is so selfish. You took his life from that.

Investigators say Moblin was shot and killed over the weekend at an after-prom house party in Johnson County near Godley.

Provins says her son went with his girlfriend, who is a senior at Cleburne High School. It's a night Provins says Moblin was excited about.

The next time she saw her son was early Sunday at the hospital in Fort Worth with a bullet lodged in his brain. Provins was told her son wouldn’t survive.

"To go into that room and see my baby with his face like that, it’s devastating.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert is the shooter. However, Gilbert remains in custody in Houston, where he was arrested hours after the shooting.

Investigators say Gilbert is the one who shot Moblin in the head after the two got into a fight at the party.

Then, Gilbert allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old witness at gunpoint and forced the teen to drive hundreds of miles from North Texas to Houston.

Later on Sunday, Houston police say Gilbert led officers on a high speed chase before crashing into a pole. And they say the 17-year-old hostage was not seriously hurt.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says Gilbert will finish his hearings in Houston for charges, including evading arrest, aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction. But it assures it’s preparing to file murder charges.

"He took an amazing soul out of this world," Provins said.

Moblin graduated from Cleburne in 2021 where he played football.

Provins says her son was waiting for his girlfriend to finish high school as well so the two could start their lives together.

"Something so senseless. It’s indescribable," she said.

Cleburne ISD says the suspect was not a graduate of Cleburne High School.

Moblin is set to donate his organs to help three lives. That surgery will happen Tuesday night.