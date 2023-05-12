Southwest Airlines pilots vote to authorize potential strike

Southwest Airlines pilots voted overwhelmingly to approve a potential strike later this year. They’re trying to put pressure on the airline for a better contract.

The pilots are asking for an overhaul of the airline’s scheduling practices.

The union president said they are tired of apologizing to travelers on behalf of the company.

Contract negotiations between Southwest and its pilots have been going on for more than three years.

The strike vote was supposed to continue through the end of the month, but the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association released the results earlier after votes came in much quicker than expected.

They said 99% of pilots who voted on the measure were in favor of authorizing a strike.

At the end of last, weather-related cancellations led to an operational meltdown that caused major flight disruptions across the country.

And union president Casey Murray said the strike vote is in response to a "lack of leadership and unwillingness to address those failures."

Earlier this month, pilots at American Airlines also approved a strike. They’re pushing for better pay and scheduling as well.

Related article

The airline said the two sides are making progress on a deal.

Federal law makes it difficult for airline unions to go on strike, so pilots for American and Southwest are not walking off the job any time soon.

Federal mediators will almost certainly intervene to work out a deal.

If that fails, and either party chooses not to go to arbitration, the National Mediation Board could release the union from negotiations.

After a 30-day cooling-off period, the pilots could then be allowed to leave their jobs.

While the airlines said those votes should not impact scheduled operations, Murray is not so sure.

He is encouraging travelers to book on other airlines for flights this summer and fall.