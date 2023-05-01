American Airlines, Southwest pilots move closer to striking

Pilots for both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are getting ready to strike.

They aren’t walking off the job just yet, but they hope their latest move will lead to new contracts.

American Airlines pilots plan to picket at DFW Airport and other airports across the country to explain their demands before the strike.

Their union, the Allied Pilots Association, held a strike authorization vote which closed on Sunday. An overwhelming 99% voted in favor.

The pilots said they have not had a pay increase in four years.

An American Airlines plane is pictured in a file image taken March 19, 2020. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The last proposal on the table would reportedly raise pay by a cumulative 40% over four years.

Along with better pay, pilots for the Fort Worth-based carrier also want improvements in working conditions and benefits.

Federal mediators will now be brought in to try and negotiate a deal.

Pilots for Dallas-based Southwest Airlines are considering a similar plan.

The 10,000 members of the Southwest Pilots Association will begin voting Monday on whether they want to authorize a strike.

If they approve it, federal regulars will intervene to prevent the pilots from walking off the job.

Southwest Pilots have been in contract negotiations for three years.