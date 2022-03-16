Southwest Airlines cutting spring flight schedule

article

Southwest Airlines is joining other airlines in cutting flights from its spring schedule.

The Dallas-based carrier is taking nearly 10% of its April and May flights off the books.

Southwest blames staff shortages and supply chain issues.

United and Alaska Airlines are also cutting back.

American Airlines has not yet cut its schedule but said higher fuel prices will hurt its business.

READ MORE:

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

Rising gas prices cutting into profits for North Texas entrepreneurs

Advertisement

Record gas prices plateau in US over the weekend