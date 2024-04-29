Expand / Collapse search

Southern accent is sexiest in US, study finds

Updated  April 29, 2024 12:42pm CDT
The sexiest accent in the United States is the good ol' Southern drawl, according to a new study.

PennStakes.com ranked accents in the U.S. based on social media posts from February 2023 to February 2024.

The team looked at how many times an accent was used with specific keywords like attractive, sexy or charming.

The Southern accent topped the list, but Texans shouldn't get too excited.

The specific 'Texas Accent' came in fourth, behind New York and California on the list.

Most Attractive Accents in America

  1. Southern
  2. New York
  3. Californian
  4. Texan
  5. Boston
  6. Midwestern
  7. Miami
  8. Chicago
  9. Minnesotan
  10. New Orleans