Solar Eclipse: Travelers arriving in North Texas ahead of Monday's eclipse

It felt like a holiday weekend in Downtown Dallas on Sunday with so many people out and about.

Many of them are from out of town and came here just to see the total solar eclipse.

The once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon is what brought 10-year-old Vahan Varpetian to Dallas.

"Because it’s my moment to see this, my mission is to take a picture of the solar eclipse and show it to everybody what I saw," he said.

Varpetian flew with his mom from Los Angeles, and the two plan to head to the Cotton Bowl on Monday.

"We’re here because of his excitement about it," Lucy Varpetian said.

He’s not alone.

"I’ve wanted to see one my entire life and had plans to see one in like 2017, didn’t work out. So, we said we’re going wherever the next one is," Jeff Oler said.

Oler started planning his trip from Seattle a year ago.

Even with the potential for clouds, Oler is determined to make the most of his trip.

"We’re going to do the best with what we have. If it takes a couple hour drive to get there, we’ll do it, it’s worth it," he said.

The Major family, from Kansas and Nebraska, has a similar game plan, except this will be the second total solar eclipse they’ve witnessed.

"Seeing the moon come and cover the sun and then watching everything around me go dark, animals kind of started freaking out a little bit. So, it was just really fun how things changed when it happened," Charlie Major recalled.

Ethan Templin is hoping to capture the moon’s big moment.

"A little bit nervous. I’ve been doing a good amount of practicing, tweaking the settings," Templin said.

Templin and his wife came from Colorado.

The couple plans to enjoy the eclipse from their hotel rooftop, and they’ve got the tripod ready to go.

"I’ve heard 100%, it’s like a night and day difference, and you can’t put it into words, so we had to travel down here to experience it for ourselves," Templin said.

The total solar eclipse begins at about 1:40 p.m. on Monday and lasts for nearly four minutes in Dallas.

If you are planning to go to an event to watch it, be sure to check out road closures in Downtown Dallas, and expect delays.