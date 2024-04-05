Solar Eclipse: Hundreds of thousands heading to North Texas to see Monday's eclipse

Hundreds of thousands of people are descending on North Texas to be right in the center of the path of totality for Monday’s magnificent total solar eclipse.

Preparations are underway at the Perot Museum, where they've been planning for the Great North American Eclipse for five years.

Dealey Plaza is normally a tourist destination, but this weekend, it will be just a stop along the way to eclipse day.

Jerry Clark’s group came from New Jersey. They are not yet sure where they will post up Monday.

"That's a game day decision. Hearing the weather isn't going to be that great, so we got the car, we're going to be mobile. We'll figure something out," Clark said.

Diane and Barry Coke, from Canada, are camping out with friends in Fort Worth for the celestial event. They recall an eclipse as children.

"I remember there was an eclipse, but I don't remember the experience," Diane said. "But as an adult, it's nice to see. It would be really nice to experience."

"Especially since it's a total eclipse. That's even more important. That doesn't happen very often, so that's going to be very cool to see," Barry added.

Those coming into the North Texas for the eclipse are hoping the weather will cooperate.

"We are watching the weather forecast in an ongoing basis because we can see the forecasts for Monday are changing very rapidly, so we hope that they will change in our favor," said Simon Huptys, who travelled from Poland.

"We booked tickets months ago for the eclipse and we're going to go watch it in Whitney, and then this week I found out the warriors are going to be in town, so I bought tickets for the Mavericks - Warriors game," said Sharon Sasaki, who came in from California.

"I'm just really excited, and it’s also kind of for my birthday, because my birthday is on April 9th," said Bodhi Vignola, who came in from California.

Fair Park is where Dominique Zakkour, who is here for two weeks from England with her kids, will experience the eclipse.

"We've planned to maybe go to the discovery gardens because I've planned to look up on Google just to see," Zakkour said. "We're hoping to maybe venture out there on Monday and see it for a few minutes."

Houston's Sandy Garcia, who is from Houston, has a different view of the cosmic shadow.

"Hoping the world doesn't end," Garcia said.