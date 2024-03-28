Renovations began Thursday at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas' Fair Park.

The stadium, which opened in 1930, is undergoing $140 million worth of upgrades.

Related article

The project includes the widening of the stadium's concourses, adding more concession stands and bathrooms and including escalators.

In addition to improving the fan experience, city leaders say the project will bring more jobs and economic opportunity to the area.

"Words cannot express the excitement that I have for the economic opportunities that are coming to the surrounding area," said Dallas city councilman Adam Bazaldua.

"An investment in Fair Park, a $140 million investment, or really any investment we make in Fair Park, is not just an investment in Fair Park, it's an investment in Dallas," said Mayor Eric Johnson.

READ MORE: Texas-OU game to remain at Cotton Bowl through 2036

City leaders held a ceremonial groundbreaking to kick off the beginning of the project.

The work will be completed in phases over two years.