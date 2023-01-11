Sneak Peek: Here's what the new 18-acre park at Fair Park will look like
DALLAS - A new community park is coming to Fair Park later this year. Updated plans revealed Wednesday offer a sneak peek at what that space will include.
Currently, the space is a huge parking lot next to Fair Park.
It was chosen by more than 82% of neighbors to be the 18-acre community park.
The plans call for one of the largest playgrounds in the metro area with hills, towers, climbing structures and slides.
There will also be a central lawn space with a dog park, a performance stage, and an outdoor market to help address food insecurities and help grow opportunities for small businesses in the neighborhood.
Fair Park Community Park
The community park will connect to the Fair Park Loop Trail.
"This is all about equity, and it’s all about giving back a space that can be a part of people’s lives on a regular activated basis instead of being a seldom-used parking space," said Brian Luallen, the CEO for Fair Park First.
Those parking spaces will be moved to a garage by the Dos Equis Pavilion.
Luallen believes the park will mean a lot to the people who live in the area.
"I think very specifically that it has a lot to do with the fact that once upon a time there would have been 350 black homes here that were taken away in really a shameful chapter of our history. That looms large. And an opportunity to give that back and create a welcoming gathering place for people that haven’t felt welcomed in this footprint, I think means a lot to a lot of people," he said.
Funding for the new park will come from private donors. Fair Park First, the organization behind the plans, has already raised $25 million towards its campaign goal of $93 million.
Construction is set to begin in November.