Slick roads lead to numerous crashes as winter storm approaches Dallas

Road crews are responding to slick spots Wednesday morning and bracing for even bigger problems on Thursday.

FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner said the list of accidents on the major highways continues to grow for the Wednesday morning rush hour.

LINK: Follow Chip Waggoner on Twitter for the latest traffic updates

At least half a dozen vehicles including an 18-wheeler were involved in a pileup on southbound Highway 75 at Stacy Road near the McKinney and Allen border. Drivers should avoid that area.

In Garland, a 16-vehicle crash is blocking all but one lane of the eastbound LBJ Freeway at Garland Road.

And traffic is still backed up on Interstate 30 at FM 1187 because of an early morning crash that involved four 18-wheelers.

First responders didn’t think the road conditions would get so bad so early.

"We really didn’t. You know, we all had a little bit of post-traumatic stress from the weather from the last couple of weeks or a couple of weeks ago and then certainly from last year but this was a lot worse than we thought it was going to be this morning," said Medstar Mobile Healthcare spokesman Matt Zavadsky.

Zavadsky said paramedics responding a car crash on southbound I-35W going to Loop 820 on the north mixmaster had to ask police to shut down the ramp because there were accidents and crashes happening around them.

The Texas Department of Transportation said there are more than 3,000 bridges and overpasses that needed to be pre-treated in Dallas County alone.

RELATED: North Texas school districts monitoring winter storm conditions

Crews spent the day Tuesday preparing the roads in North Texas for the incoming winter weather. Trucks spread brine to limit how much ice develops on the pavement.

TxDOT said it will continually monitor the weather and road conditions, treating area highways, bridges and overpasses as much as it can.

"We’ve all got one winter storm under our belt. We are ready to get back out. We have crews on standby," said Kenna Mitchell, a spokeswoman for TxDOT’s Dallas region. "The big component of safety and winter weather awareness is the drivers on the road."

RELATED: Hundreds of flights canceled at DFW Airport, DART suspends rail service

The agency urges people to consider staying home if possible and or plan for a longer commute.

The good news is that ice accumulation on the roads in the metroplex isn’t expected to be as problematic as it was during the storm a few weeks ago.

MORE: FOX 4 Weather Coverage