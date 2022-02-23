North Texas school districts monitoring winter storm conditions

A small number of school districts are closed ahead of the arrival of a brief taste of winter.

The districts that have shut down for Wednesday include Gainesville and Sivells Bend ISDs in Cooke County, as well as Decatur, Boyd and Chico ISDs in Wise County.

Several districts are delaying the start of school Wednesday morning by two hours. They include Aledo and Weatherford ISDs.

North Texas DELAYS/CLOSINGS List

In other North Texas districts, it’s a wait and see decision depending on how bad the weather gets.

Parents who attended a varsity baseball game at Dallas Kimball High School Tuesday afternoon bundled up to protect against the frigid temperatures. They were anxiously awaiting news from the district about games and classes later in the week.

"Whoo… up and down. It’s just a roller coaster that you’ve got to deal with. It’s Texas," said Jasmine Bowles, a parent. "If the roads are bad then I would prefer them to stay home."

Bowles said everyone’s safety has to be the first consideration and the school district would agree with that approach.

Dallas ISD said it is monitoring the conditions produced by this latest blast of winter weather. It has already canceled all after school activities including sports for Wednesday afternoon.

In Fort Worth, outdoor sporting events including practices and games have also been canceled on Wednesday.

Neither district has made a decision yet about classes on Thursday or Friday.

Dallas ISD said its decisions are made no later than 6 a.m. the day in question.

Classes will not be held if buses are unable to operate safely, if electric service at schools is disrupted or if natural gas to schools is curtailed.

