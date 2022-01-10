Allen murder: Witness led police to suspect in deadly drive-by shooting

article

Court documents reveal more information about the arrest of a man for a deadly drive-by shooting in Allen, in Collin County.

Police charged 26-year-old Ryan Thompson with murder after he allegedly shot into a vehicle Saturday night near Bethany Road and Greenville Avenue.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Ivan Villalobos, died at the scene. His passenger was not hurt and called 911.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, that passenger told police she and Villalobos were getting into their car when a white car sped towards them.

The woman said the other car slowed down as it pulled up alongside them. Then someone in the other car fired a shot that hit Villalobos on his left side.

Villalobos’ passenger recognized the shooter as someone they had met with earlier in the day. She gave police the address for their meeting location.

Police used the address to track down Thompson. They said he tried to run from officers, so he is now facing charges for murder and evading officers.

Villalobos’ passenger picked Thompson out in a lineup, the affidavit states.

Police still aren’t talking about a motive for the murder.