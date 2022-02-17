Shavon Randle update: New charges could put suspected killer in jail for life

It's been more than four years since the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Shavon Randle over stolen drugs she had nothing to do with.

Now, the man police believe — but cannot prove was behind her murder — goes on trial with new charges that could put him away for life.

Darius Fields was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison on weapons charges related to the kidnapping and murders of Shavon Randle and Micheal Titus. Now, he will face engaging in organized criminal activity charges.

Fields went to court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing using a walker. One of his attorneys says it’s a problem with his legs. He will be the second person to face engaging in organized criminal activity in Shavon’s kidnapping and her murder along with Titus in 2017.

Attorney Anthony Farmer is not connected to the case but explained the organized crime charge.

"Typically, it involves multiple criminal acts by certain individuals involved with one another," he said.

Darius Fields, Devontae Owens, Laquon Wilkerson and Desmond Jones are all charged in organized criminal activity.

Jones was sentenced to 99 years in prison on those charges two years ago this month.

Shavon was kidnapped in June 2017 after a relative’s boyfriend stole 100 pounds of marijuana belonging to Fields from a Lancaster hotel room.

Days later, Shavon’s body and Titus’ body were discovered in an abandoned house in East Oak Cliff.

In the courtroom, there were mounds of evidence including photos, reports and surveillance video. The state plans to use more than 700 exhibits at trial.

The prosecution verified the evidence through FBI Agent Jennifer Briggeman, who was in charge of evidence gathering at the crime scenes.

Defense attorneys Scottie Allen and Michael Levine raised objections to many of the exhibits.

"It could be confusing. It could be prejudicial. It could have some sort of bias involved," Farmer said. "Therefore, the defense objected to keep that out of the jury's presence."

Judge Tracy Holmes sustained some objections, overruled others and will decide on some at trial.

"A trial like this can go a long time," Farmer said. "Lots of evidence. Lots of witnesses. So it could go a long time."

The trial begins Feb. 24. It’s expected to last about three weeks.