Several North Texas cities to elect new mayors Saturday; Dallas City Council spots also up for grabs

Saturday is Texas municipal election day for city and school board elections.

The biggest race is for the mayor of Fort Worth. Incumbent Betsy Price is not running for re-election after almost 10 years in office. Ten candidates are hoping to fill her shoes.

In Arlington, voters must decide on a replacement for Mayor Jeff Williams. He cannot run again after serving three terms.

Voters in Plano are also choosing a new mayor because Harry LaRosiliere has served the maximum two terms.

There are city council elections in dozens of cities, including Dallas, where all 14 seats are up for re-election.

And voters will decide on school board trustees and bond proposals in many districts.

Advertisement

A special election is being held for the 6th Congressional District that covers Navarro, Ellis, and parts of Tarrant County.

Republican Rep. Ron Wright died in February of complications from COVID-19 and cancer.

There are 23 candidates in that race from both parties including Wright’s widow, Susan Wright.

A runoff is almost certain because no one is expected to get more than 50% of the votes.

RELATED: Special election Saturday to find out who will succeed Ron Wright for 6th Congressional District

The polls opened at 7 a.m. Saturday, and close at 7 p.m.

Click here for the latest election results, and tune into FOX 4 News at 9 for the latest on Saturday's results.