All 14 city council seats up for grabs in Dallas

There are city council elections in dozens of North Texas cities, including Dallas, where all 14 seats are up during Saturday’s election.

Three districts will have newcomers, due to term limits.

The races are crowded with more than four-dozen candidates on the ballot.

This year's Dallas City Council election is notable for several reasons.

There are challengers in every race, and 11 of the 14 seats are held by incumbents.

It’s also unusual that Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has endorsed challengers in two of the races, in District 5 held by Jaimie Resendez, and District 7, held by Adam Balzadua.

Both candidates supported efforts to reduce the Dallas Police Department's overtime budget, something the mayor strongly opposed, but ultimately came down on the losing side.

It's an issue voters have strong opinions about.

"I am not for defunding the police per say, but I am for spending more money on mental health issues," Nancy Oppenheimer-Marks.

"I think we need to fund them and make sure they are well taken care of," Betty Quelch said.

"I feel like if we are going to defund police, we might as pack it up and call it off. I’m passionate about the need to support police and first responders," Sue Rader said.

The city of Dallas also has a ballot measure that would allow legal immigrants who are not citizens to participate on boards and commissions.

With so many candidates running for Dallas City Council, it is likely many races will head to a runoff.

That election will be held June 5.