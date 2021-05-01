23 candidates on the ballot in special election for 6th Congressional District spot

The special election for the 6th Congressional District is one of the major races people are keeping an eye here in North Texas as people cast their ballots Saturday.

That district covers southeast Tarrant County, as well as Ellis and Navarro counties.

There are 23 candidates who are on that ballot to fill the seat of late Republican Congressman Ron Wright, who died in February after a battle with cancer and COVID-19.

RELATED: North Texas Congressman Ron Wright dies after contracting COVID-19

Democrats think they stand a chance is this changing district too.

Candidates were in Arlington at the Bob Duncan Center in an attempt to greet voters one last time before polls closed.

With 23 candidates on the ballot, the question is: How to do you stand out to make it to a probable runoff?

Advertisement

Republican candidates are trying to hold this longstanding seat for the GOP.

The frontrunner is Republican Susan Wright, the widow of late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Wright this week.

FOX 4 met up with her Saturday morning and asked about her husband's legacy.

"Ron’s philosophy was stay close to the people, do what the people want, and come back and report home on as much as you can about what happened, and stay true to yourself," she explained.

RELATED: Special election Saturday to find out who will succeed Ron Wright for 6th Congressional District

Democrats fell short back in November in this district, when Ron Wright won re-election, but Democrats believe they are closing in on this seat from previous presidential election results.

One of the candidates, Jana Lynne Sanchez, explained why she thinks a Democrat can flip the seat.

"Biden lost this district by three points in November, but a lot of things have happened. The January 6th insurrection and snowmageddon. Both of these things show that Republicans are not interested in governing," she said.

If no candidate gets over 50%, the top two with the most vote shares will go to a runoff, regardless of the party.