Crowded race to find Betsy Price’s replacement for Fort Worth mayor

There are ten candidates on the ballot for Fort Worth mayor, as they look to fill the seat that Betsy Price held for five terms.

There will likely to be a runoff due to the crowded field.

Fort Worth will have a new mayor for the first time in a decade.

There are a handful of candidates who seem to have the most attention and interest from voters.

Tarrant County Democratic Party Chairperson Deborah Peoples is running for mayor again, after losing to Price in the 2019 election.

Mattie Parker, Price’s former chief of staff, is another contender.

She received endorsements from Price and the Fort Worth Police Officers Association.

Councilmembers Ann Zadeh and Bryan Byrd, who represent District 9 and 3 respectively, are also running.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will take place in June.

Voters said they’re most concerned about education, safety, and growth of the city.

"I think we’ve got outstanding candidates. I think in the mayor’s race, that’s going to go to a runoff and it’s going to be just as important to vote then," Jarrett Vick said.

"I feel like as a country and a city, that we need to focus on the small things first in like a city. And if the city starts doing the right things, then city after city will start following the lead," Erika Cristantielli said.

A lot has changed in the last decade in Fort Worth, including the city’s population.

In 2010, it was 744,000, and by 2019, that number grew to 909,000, which is a more than 20% increase.

Price announced back in January that she would not run for re-election after a decade on the job.

She said the next mayor has to continue to focus on inclusivity as the city continues to grow.

"This isn’t partisan. The good governance happens right here in the middle. You get some input from the right, some input from the left and you decide what's best for the city as a whole," she said.

Some of the mayoral candidates will be gathering Saturday evening for watch parties, while others said they will be watching at home.