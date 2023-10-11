Fort Worth ISD elementary school employee shot multiple times in parking lot

An employee at a Fort Worth ISD elementary was shot and killed after arriving for work on Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of David K. Sellars Elementary in Forest Hill.

Investigators say the female employee was speaking to a person in another vehicle in the parking lot before she was shot.

Police believe she knew the shooter.

According to investigators, the suspect fled the scene in a silver Chevy Impala. The car was found abandoned in Fort Worth.

Police are currently working to identify the suspect and obtain and arrest warrant.

The employee's name is not being released at this time out of respect for the family.

Fort Worth ISD released a statement on Wednesday morning saying in part, "Our hearts go out to their family during this incredibly difficult time. The staff member was dedicated to serving their campus and had a profound impact on students and the staff."

The school district says there is no ongoing threat to the school community.

Extra counselors will be available for those who need help during this time.