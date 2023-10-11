Midlothian police searching for 3 suspects who kidnapped elderly couple

Midlothian Police are searching for three suspects they say kidnapped a couple and held them for hours.

Police say on the evening of Monday, Oct. 9 three armed male suspects came to the couple's home on Vernon Point in Midlothian.

The 72-year-old male and 68-year-old female were taken by gunpoint to an Airbnb rental house in DeSoto.

They were tied up, and the suspects attempted to access to their online bank accounts.

After several hours in the home, when only one of the kidnappers was present, the victims were able to get out of their restraints and subdue him with a knife from the kitchen.

The victims then ran to a neighboring home and called 911.

The suspect fled before DeSoto police could arrive at the scene.

The victims suffered minor injuries and say that the kidnapper has several knife wounds to his hands and a possible severe knife wound to the leg.

The couple told police they knew one of the suspects, Noah Gulzar, from a previous business venture.

Noah Gulzar (Source: Midlothian Police)

Midlothian Police issued warrants for Gulzar, 20, for two counts of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

His last known addresses are in Red Oak and Ovilla, Texas, according to investigators.

The couple did not recognize the other two men.

Midlothian police say that more charges are pending for the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information on Gulzar or the other suspects to call them.