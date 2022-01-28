Search continues for 14-year-old Garland triple murder suspect

article

U.S. Marshals are helping Garland police search for a 14-year-old who is an accused killer.

Police said Abel Acosta shot and killed three teenagers at a Garland gas station in December.

Investigators believe he was targeting one of them in retaliation for an earlier incident.

At least one of the victims was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was at the gas station’s taqueria picking up food for his family.

Acosta’s father is charged with murder as the accused getaway driver.

So far, the 14-year-old suspect has eluded captured. He may have fled to another country, police said.

