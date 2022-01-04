Funeral services set for final Garland shooting victim; suspected shooter still at large
GARLAND, Texas - Funeral services will be held Wednesday for the third Garland teenager killed last month at a convenience store.
17-year-old Rafael Garcia had gone to the store with his friend, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala, when a shooter opened fire in the store killing them both. 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez was also killed.
Ivan and Xavier’s funerals were last week.
Rafael’s funeral will be Wednesday morning at Good Shepard Catholic Church in Garland.
$10K reward offered for 14-year-old Garland triple murder suspect
There is a $10,000 reward for suspected killer Abel Acosta. His father, Richard, is accused of being the getaway driver and is charged with capital murder.
