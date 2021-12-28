Police release 14-year-old, charge man for Garland gas station murders

Police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with a triple murder at a gas station. They also let the 14-year-old suspected shooter go.

Richard Acosta Jr. turned himself in Monday night after seeing himself on the news. He’s now charged with capital murder and his bond was set at $1 million.

Garland police said Acosta was the driver of the white truck that was seen on surveillance video outside the Texaco gas station on Walnut Lane Sunday evening.

He was captured on video entering the gas station shortly before the deadly shooting.

The video then shows someone else get out of the truck, creep up to the front door of the gas station and open fire inside. Three teenagers were killed and a fourth was wounded.

Police had arrested a 14-year-old they believed was the gunman. But he has not been charged for the crime and was released to his family.

RELATED: 14-year-old arrested for Garland shooting that left 3 teens dead, 1 injured

The 14-year-old is still a person of interest in the case, though.

"When we took him into custody, he had knowledge of the shooting. But just because he had knowledge doesn't mean he pulled the trigger," said Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department.

Detectives are searching for clues that can positively identify the shooter. They have the white Dodge pickup truck that was seen in surveillance video, and it is being process as evidence.

"This investigation will not sleep until we get that person off the streets," Lt. Barineau said.

Garland police said at this point in the investigation, there is certain information that can't be released to the public.

But they now know the shooting was a targeted attack on someone in the store in retaliation for a pervious disturbance.

Vigil held for Garland gas station shooting's teen victims

A vigil was held Tuesday night outside the store where the three teenagers were shot and killed just 48 hours earlier.

A memorial has been growing there in remembrance of 14-year-old Xavier Gonzales, 15-year-old Ivan Noyola and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia. Many have left flowers, balloons, and candles.

Maria Pabilla said she doesn't think her family will be the same without Garcia, her younger brother.

He came to the store with his friend. Little remains known about Noyola.

Gonzales was an innocent bystander killed while he was ordering food for his family. They are still in disbelief.

"The sad thing is we have to put him down and he does not have peace because the shooter is still out there," said Erica Gonzalez, his aunt.

"You know, we're asking for something, for justice for Xavier," another family member added. "Everybody, Raphael, Ivan, Xavier, everybody's family is important here. Nobody is more important than the other."

A fourth teenager – a 15-year-old store employee – was also shot but survived.

Advertisement

RELATED: Shooting inside Garland convenience store leaves 3 dead, 1 injured