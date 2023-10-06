Sea turtles nursed back to health at SEA LIFE Grapevine return to ocean

6 sea turtles have returned to the ocean after receiving critical care at SEA LIFE Grapevine this year.

The aquarium cared for 6 Kemps Ridley sea turtles over a series of months this year.

Related article

The turtles suffered from severe cold shock in the area around Cape Cod and were sent to the aquarium for treatment.

Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) and SEA LIFE Grapevine worked together to return the animals to the water at Tony Amos beach in Port Aransas.

A large crowd of local residents watched as the turtles were returned to the water.