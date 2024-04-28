Fort Worth police are investigating a fight that they say turned into a shooting at a gas station.

Police were called to the shooting at the station on Meadowbrook Boulevard.

Investigators say two people got into a physical fight at the location. Then one person left and came back. The fight escalated to one of the fighters pulling out a gun and shooting the other, according to police.

Officers arrived shortly before 6 p.m. to find a victim with two gunshot wounds.

The victim has been taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

At last update, police are still looking for the suspect.