Fort Worth shooting: Fight at gas station led to shooting, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a fight that they say turned into a shooting at a gas station.
Police were called to the shooting at the station on Meadowbrook Boulevard.
Investigators say two people got into a physical fight at the location. Then one person left and came back. The fight escalated to one of the fighters pulling out a gun and shooting the other, according to police.
Officers arrived shortly before 6 p.m. to find a victim with two gunshot wounds.
The victim has been taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
At last update, police are still looking for the suspect.