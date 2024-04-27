3 injured in early morning shooting in South Dallas

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital and another person was injured in a South Dallas shooting early Saturday morning.

Dallas police were called to the shooting on Botham Jean Boulevard, near the CF Hawn Freeway, at about 3:30 a.m.

A man and a woman were shot and rushed to the hospital. A third person was injured by shrapnel and was not taken to the hospital.

The woman is said to be stable, while the man was last said to be in critical condition.

Much of the investigation on Saturday morning focused on a black vehicle.

Investigators do not know the identity of the shooter at this time.