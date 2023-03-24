SEA LIFE Grapevine helps nurse baby sea turtles back to health

6 baby Kemps Ridley Sea Turtles received life-saving care at SEA LIFE Grapevine.

The turtles suffered from severe cold shock in the area around Cape Cod and were sent to the aquarium for treatment.

The Sea Turtle Hospital Team at SEA LIFE Grapevine gave the animals what they call "critical, life-saving care."

The turtles are expected to make a full recovery in a few months.

Once they recover the animals will be released back into the ocean.

SEA LIFE says visitors can see the baby sea turtles when they book a Behind the Scene Experience at the Aquarium.